'Lilo & Stitch' Guides Court To Set Higher StarKist Tuna Duties

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 4:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade condoned higher tariffs against canned seafood giant Starkist on Wednesday, when it referenced an explanation of tuna sandwiches in Lilo & Stitch to conclude that ready-to-eat tuna salad pouches are fish, not prepared meals. Judge Timothy M. Reif dismantled StarKist Co.'s claims that its Lunch-To-Go and other tuna salad pouches should be classified either as "prepared meals" that are "minced," subject to a 6% duty rate, or as tuna that is "not minced" and not "in oil," levied at 12.5%. In the 2002 animated film, the character Lilo explains that she cannot feed a tuna...

