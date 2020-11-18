IRS Needs Funds To Maintain Integrity, Advisory Council Says

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 6:53 PM EST) -- The Internal Revenue Service needs more money to maintain the integrity of the tax system and should advocate for added funding, the agency's advisory council said in a report released Wednesday. The agency should seek at least $14.3 billion — its fiscal year 2010 budget adjusted for inflation — or at least a funding level that will allow for a net increase in staffing on a sustained annual basis, the Internal Revenue Service Advisory Council said in its report. The council also advised the agency to push for consistent or multiyear funding for long-term initiatives, including its integrated modernization business plan....

