Hemp-Backed Blank-Check Firm To Seek $100M In IPO

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 3:51 PM EST) -- Adara Acquisition Corp., a blank-check firm sponsored by a hemp retailer, on Wednesday filed papers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a $100 million initial public offering steered by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP and Loeb & Loeb LLP. Adara, whose backers include cbdMD Inc. and private equity firm Blystone Donaldson, will list on the New York Stock Exchange with investment bank ThinkEquity serving as bookrunner. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company plans to sell 10 million shares at $10 apiece. The special purpose acquisition company, a type of firm that uses IPO revenues for take-public acquisitions, will focus on...

