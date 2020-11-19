DOJ, S. Korea Prosecution Service Sign Antitrust Agreement

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 11:46 AM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust division has signed a memorandum of understanding with a division in South Korea's Ministry of Justice to share information on investigations, as the country is likely to "implement significant reforms to its competition laws in the coming year." On Tuesday, Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim signed the antitrust memorandum with the Korean Prosecution Service — which would formalize the two countries' sharing of information and cooperation regarding investigations, training initiatives, and policy initiatives happening within their respective divisions. More specifically, the MOU states that the two countries will exchange experiences on the enforcement of their respective...

