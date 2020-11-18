Fla. Court Says Co. Owners' Handwritten Deal Not Enforceable

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 8:04 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court ruled Wednesday that a handwritten agreement among owners of a ceramic and tile importing company was not enforceable because the parties did not agree to all essential terms needed for a transfer of membership interests. The Fourth District Court of Appeal reversed a lower court determination that a deal written down on a notepad by the owners of Lotus Business LLC was enforceable because it listed the identities of the sellers, their membership units, the sale price and the payment terms. But the appeals court said that wasn't enough. The deal contains no details concerning the transfer...

