Budd Confirmed As Chief Justice Of Mass. High Court

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 1:33 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts judicial panel on Wednesday unanimously confirmed Associate Justice Kimberly Budd as the state's highest court's next chief justice, making her the first Black woman in that role. The midday vote from the seven elected members of the Governor's Council followed last Thursday's friendly confirmation hearing, during which Justice Budd took questions from the panel who had approved her earlier appointments to the state trial and appeals courts. In a statement, Gov. Charlie Baker congratulated Justice Budd and called her an "exceptional and dignified jurist." "I have the utmost confidence that she will now lead the Commonwealth's highest court and all...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS