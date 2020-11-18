Trump Admin. To Cut Down National Forest Protections

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 8:15 PM EST) -- The Trump administration is set to issue a sweeping and contentious rollback of national forest protections that it claims will allow the government to focus on restoration and reducing wildfire risks but opponents say will only pave the way for development. In a final rule announced Wednesday and set to go into effect Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will expand the circumstances in which National Environmental Policy Act categorical exclusions can be used to quickly greenlight such projects as buildings and infrastructure on recreation sites, as well as special use categorical exclusions in federal forests. Categorical exclusions apply to activities...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS