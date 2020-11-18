Tax Court Sides With IRS In $3.3B Coke Transfer Pricing Row

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 3:59 PM EST) -- Coca-Cola Co. lost its long-running $3.3 billion transfer pricing dispute with the Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday when the U.S. Tax Court found the agency did not abuse its discretion in reallocating royalty income from foreign affiliates. The IRS has said Coca-Cola undervalued the intangible assets it licensed to regional subsidiaries from 2007 to 2009 and owes $3.3 billion in additional taxes. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) The court found the IRS did not err by recalculating Coca-Cola's taxable income for the 2007-2009 tax years by readjusting the pricing used by units in Ireland, Mexico and other countries for the use of the company's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS