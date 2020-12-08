Banking Group Of The Year: Latham

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 5:53 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP's banking practice secured for UBS a more than $1 billion judgment against two defunct affiliates of the bankrupt Highland Capital Management, and it got more than two dozen underwriters of two initial public offerings off the hook in separate investor class actions, earning it a place among Law360's 2020 Banking Groups of the Year. "There's a longstanding tradition we have of representing ... a variety of banks across the globe," Dan Seale, chair of the firm's global banking practice, told Law360. "What we think sets us apart is the excellence of our practice across numerous practice groups...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS