Where Companies Face The Greatest Bribery Risks

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 8:02 AM EST) -- Nordic countries such as Denmark and Norway present the lowest corporate bribery risk in the world, while North Korea, Turkmenistan and South Sudan present the highest, according to a just-released report. The report, the 2020 TRACE Bribery Risk Matrix, covers 194 jurisdictions and was compiled by TRACE International, a Maryland-based global business group dedicated to anti-bribery measures, good governance and compliance. The figures show the United States fell eight places since 2019 to 23rd in the rankings. Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden and New Zealand ranked first through fifth, while North Korea replaced Somalia to take last place. TRACE President Alexandra Wrage...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS