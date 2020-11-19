6th Circ. Questions Judge's Bid To Put Atty On Pro Bono List

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 5:49 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit has affirmed a judge's decision not to recuse himself from a discrimination suit against General Motors for disagreeing with counsel over holding oral arguments at a law school but said the judge's efforts to add the attorney to the court's pro bono program "could easily be seen as punitive." In a seven-page opinion on Wednesday, a three-judge panel questioned U.S. District Judge Bernard A. Friedman's decision to refer plaintiff Nosoud Alemarah's counsel to the court's pro bono attorney list after her lawyer requested oral arguments take place in court rather than in front of observing students in law...

