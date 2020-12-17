Product Liability Group Of The Year: Skadden

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 6:11 PM EST) -- Notching victories for Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries in suits alleging its baby powder causes cancer or that its pelvic mesh is defective, and beating class certification in a case alleging the label on Pfizer's Robitussin DM Max cough syrup is deceptive are among the wins that earned Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP a spot as one of Law360's 2020 Product Liability Practice Groups of the Year. John H. Beisner, head of the firm's mass torts, insurance and consumer litigation practice — of which the product liability group is a part — told Law360 that the group, which...

