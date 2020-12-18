Product Liability Group Of The Year: Sullivan & Cromwell

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 6:23 PM EST) -- Sullivan & Cromwell's product liability group shot down $582 million in claims against Volkswagen from consumers who opted out of the carmaker's emission-related class settlement and helped Fiat Chrysler escape wrongful death claims from a 2016 car accident, making the group one of Law360's 2020 Product Liability Groups of the Year. The firm has more than 15 partners that handle product liability matters out of its New York, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Palo Alto, California, offices. The practice has grown from a small part of the litigation group to one of the firm's most significant litigation practices, driven by its...

