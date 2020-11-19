Ex-Fuel Exec Wants Justices To Review Tax Evasion Sentence

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 5:00 PM EST) -- A former recycling tech company CEO has asked the Supreme Court to review a recent D.C. Circuit order that affirmed his four-year prison sentence for tax evasion and an order that he pay nearly $5 million restitution. In a 24-page petition for certiorari filed last week and made public Wednesday, Michael Sang Han — the former owner of Envion Inc., sentenced in October 2018 — argued that his case presents an opportunity for the Supreme Court to resolve a longstanding circuit split regarding the proper test for distinguishing taxable income and non-taxable loans. A jury had found Han guilty in May...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS