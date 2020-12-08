Life Sciences Group Of The Year: Covington

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 6:03 PM EST) -- Attorneys at Covington & Burling LLP served this year as counsel to Gilead Sciences during its quest for emergency use authorization of a COVID-19 treatment and defeated claims that a pharmaceutical company took part in helping fund an anti-American militia in Iraq, winning the firm a spot among Law360's 2020 Life Sciences Groups of the Year. Covington served as Gilead Sciences' lead and regulatory counsel during the company's approval process for its treatment for severe coronavirus cases — the antiviral Veklury, otherwise known as remdesivir. The U.S. Food and Drug administration granted the emergency authorization in May, after a National Institutes of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS