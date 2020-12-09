Life Sciences Group Of The Year: Dechert

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 4:19 PM EST) -- Dechert LLP has helped Eli Lilly fend off a suit accusing it of infringing a Genentech patent through the sale of a psoriasis drug and continued to guide Purdue Pharma LP through sprawling opioid litigation, earning the firm a place among Law360's 2020 Life Sciences Groups of the Year. In early 2020, Dechert client Eli Lilly & Co. was named the prevailing party in a suit launched in July 2018 alleging that Taltz, a psoriasis drug that has been on the market since 2016, was infringing a Genentech patent. Genentech moved to voluntarily dismiss the case, which a California federal judge...

