Insurance Group Of The Year: Reed Smith

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 4:24 PM EST) -- Getting more than $750 million in coverage for MGM Resorts International for suits related to the 2017 Mandalay Bay shooting in Las Vegas and settling an insurance claim for Kosmos Energy Ghana over the repairs to one of its offshore oil facilities are among the victories that earned Reed Smith a spot as one of Law360's 2020 Insurance Groups of the Year. David Halbreich, the global practice leader of the group, told Law360 that while it makes up about 80 out of the firm's 1,800 global attorneys, it is one of the crown jewels of the litigation practice, with attorneys across...

