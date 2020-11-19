Anthem Adds Ex-HCSC Atty As Its General Counsel

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 5:47 PM EST) -- Anthem Inc. has added as its general counsel an attorney who previously served in the same role at rival Health Care Service Corp., the health insurer has announced. Blair Todt will serve as executive vice president and chief legal officer for the Indiana-based Anthem, where he will be responsible for the insurer's legal strategy, litigation, legal compliance and regulatory and governance matters, according to Anthem's announcement on Wednesday. Todt will take over for Thomas Zielinski, who will retire from Anthem at the end of December, according to the announcement. Todt will report to Gail K. Boudreaux, Anthem's president and chief executive...

