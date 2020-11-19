Pot Co. Defeats Accountant's Wrongful Termination Claim

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 7:53 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal court on Wednesday tossed half of an accountant's lawsuit alleging a medical marijuana company fired her for reporting malfeasance, saying her pleadings did not support a wrongful termination claim. The order axes the claim from the latest of three complaints filed by Krisa Kotori against her former employer, Ilera Healthcare, each of which alleged that she was fired for trying to sound the alarm about a $14,000 accounting discrepancy that she claimed was evidence of fraud. Kotori's separate retaliation claim brought under Pennsylvania's whistleblower law is still pending. U.S. District Judge Joshua D. Wolson wrote on Wednesday that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS