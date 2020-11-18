Georgia Supreme Court Justice To Rejoin Alston & Bird

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 10:09 PM EST) -- A Georgia Supreme Court justice whom President Donald Trump twice considered for the U.S. Supreme Court resigned from the bench Wednesday and will rejoin Alston & Bird LLP as senior counsel in its litigation and trial practice group in January, the firm announced. Keith R. Blackwell, who was appointed to the Georgia High Court in 2012, announced his retirement from the bench in February, citing family obligations. Alston & Bird said Wednesday that Blackwell will join its Atlanta office in the new year. "Justice Blackwell is a judge's judge," said firm chair and managing partner Richard Hays. "He is a superbly...

