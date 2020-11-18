Does The Data Back Up S&P Cos.' Diversity Pledges?

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 9:30 PM EST) -- Some 189 companies in the S&P 250 released statements on commitments to racial justice in the wake of George Floyd's death, but so far, only 16 have released specific data on the inclusion of Black employees in their workforce, according to a new study released Wednesday. Believing it is vital to translate vocal support for racial justice into actions, the non-profit shareholder advocacy group As You Sow released corporate scorecards using data across two categories of inclusion: racial justice and workplace equity. The scorecards show, for example, that Alphabet and BlackRock are the only companies among the S&P 250 that scored...

