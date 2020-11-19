Swiss Regulator To Focus on AML, Insurers' Capital Levels

Law360, London (November 19, 2020, 3:16 PM GMT) -- Switzerland's financial watchdog has said it will focus on money laundering in online services and ensure that insurance companies have sufficient reserves of capital as it set out its goals for the next four years. The Financial Market Supervisory Authority said on Wednesday that it also aims to enhance its capital and liquidity stress-testing regime and complete regulatory projects such as restructuring procedures for insurance companies. "FINMA will strive to ensure that the effects of the coronavirus crisis do not jeopardize financial stability by identifying and addressing problems at particular institutions quickly and proactively working with other institutions that might be affected,"...

