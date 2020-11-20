MPs Launch Inquiry Into Post-Brexit Financial Regulation

Law360, London (November 20, 2020, 12:04 AM GMT) -- An influential parliamentary committee launched an inquiry on Friday into how financial services regulations should be set out and scrutinized after the Brexit transition period ends in December. The Treasury Committee said it will look into how Parliament plans to create regulations governing the financial sector from 2021, when European Union directives will cease to guide domestic rules and regulations. The committee said it will review how the country's financial regulators — the Financial Conduct Authority, the Bank of England and the Prudential Regulation Authority — are funded. The cross-bench panel said it will also examine whether the financial services sector...

