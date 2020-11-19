Double Jeopardy May Stop US Extradition, ECJ Advisor Says

Law360, London (November 19, 2020, 3:31 PM GMT) -- The ban on double jeopardy within the European Union's free travel zone could also prevent an individual being extradited outside the bloc for the same offense, a legal advisor to the EU's top court said Thursday as the U.S. seeks to extradite a German citizen on money laundering charges. Legal doctrine prohibiting double jeopardy alongside the EU's rights on freedom of movement mean that, once one member state has resolved charges against an individual, other countries within the bloc should not be allowed to enforce arrest notices from Interpol requested by another jurisdiction overseas, Advocate General Michal Bobek said. "The logic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS