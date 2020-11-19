China Biologic Lands $4.76B Value In Take-Private Deal

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 6:04 PM EST) -- Chinese pharmaceutical company China Biologic said Thursday it's agreed to be taken private by a consortium of buyers in a transaction valuing the business at $4.76 billion and guided by six law firms. Beijing-based plasma products manufacturer China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. said in a statement that it's agreed to be merged with an entity owned by affiliates of a number of investors, including CEO and chairman of the board of directors Joseph Chow, Singapore's state-owned investment company Temasek Holdings Pte. Ltd., and Centurium Capital. The buyers consortium taking China Biologic private is represented by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Wilson Sonsini...

