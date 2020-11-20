GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 5:24 PM EST) -- The specialist division of German insurer Allianz warned of the growing threat to business from internet criminals taking advantage of a new trend in working from home, and a report showed the countries that present the highest corporate bribery risk in the world. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ Allianz Reports 950% Increase in Cyber-Insurance Claims The specialist division of German insurer Allianz said it has been hit by a 950% increase in cyber-insurance claims over the last three years and warned of the growing threat to business from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS