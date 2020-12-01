Porter Wright Alum Among New Judges For Ohio, Miss.

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 6:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed a pair of federal district judges, approving a former Porter Wright partner for an Ohio court and a Brunini Law Firm member for a Mississippi court. State Judge J. Philip Calabrese will join the federal bench in the Northern District of Ohio after a 58-35 vote that saw eight Democrats join Republicans in support. Taylor B. McNeel will serve in the Southern District of Mississippi after a 53-39 vote with all but four Democrats opposed. Judge Calabrese took the bench last year on the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas after more than 15 years...

