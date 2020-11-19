After Setbacks, Trump Admin Can Expand Solar Panel Tariffs

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 3:40 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade allowed the White House to impose emergency tariffs on bifacial solar panels Thursday, handing a victory to the government after twice blocking the move on procedural grounds. CIT Judge Gary S. Katzmann had on two previous occasions temporarily prevented the Trump administration from moving forward with the tariffs. But those orders were related to actions taken by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, not the president, who individually issued the proclamation at issue in Thursday's ruling. Judge Katzmann found that President Donald Trump's individual authority to modify tariffs under Section 204 of the 1974...

