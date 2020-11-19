NY AG Wants New Args In Trump Tax Probe Doc Dispute

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 7:10 PM EST) -- New York's attorney general asked a state judge Thursday to allow rearguments over what subpoenaed documents can be shielded under attorney-client privilege in a tax probe into whether President Donald Trump inflated his asset values. New York Attorney General Letitia James wants rearguments over subpoenaed documents in a probe of whether President Donald Trump inflated the value of several assets. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Attorney General Letitia James' office asked New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron to allow it to seek reargument on three grounds that the court "may have overlooked or misapprehended" as part of a dispute over subpoenaed documents....

