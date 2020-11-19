Kelley Drye Lands International Trade Partner John Foote

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 7:01 PM EST) -- As the international community faces a presidential transition and new developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, Kelley Drye & Warren LLP bolstered its international trade practice Wednesday, adding former Baker McKenzie partner John Foote to its roster. The move came at a fortuitous time for Foote, who said he was delighted to be joining "a marquee international trade group" as the U.S. continues to develop its new whole-of-government approach to keeping forced labor out of supply chains, an area of particular interest in his customs and international trade policy practice these days. "Any company who imports into the U.S. whose supply chain...

