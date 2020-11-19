Utah Medical Pot Licensing Marred By Bias, Auditor Says

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 5:18 PM EST) -- Utah's state auditor has recommended that regulators take another look at how they awarded eight lucrative medical marijuana growing licenses, citing scoring irregularities and possible conflicts of interest at the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food. The auditor's Wednesday findings, part of a larger probe of spending improprieties under former department Commissioner Kerry Gibson, showed evidence of coordination between officials on pot license application scoring and "significant modifications to scores aligned with senior management preference," among other things. A six-person committee at the department awarded eight licenses after reviewing more than 80 applications in 2019. Three of the successful applicants wouldn't have qualified...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS