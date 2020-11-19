Atty Fighting IP Suit Says He's Not Former Firm's 'Property'

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 9:24 PM EST) -- A former Slate Law Group associate asked a California federal judge Wednesday to dismiss the law firm's trade secrets suit against him after he was hired by one of its former clients, arguing that "at-will associate attorneys are not the property" of firms that hire them. In a 50-page memo supporting a motion to dismiss, Derek Dahlin argued that his former employer failed to adequately plead a breach of contract claim against him given that he was an at-will employee while at Slate Law. He added that the nondisclosure agreement he signed when he began working at the firm does not...

