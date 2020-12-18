Cannabis Group Of The Year: Cozen O'Connor

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 3:33 PM EST) -- Cozen O'Connor was at the forefront of cannabis law this year as it drafted a first-of-its-kind amendment to a first-of-its-kind transaction between Canopy Growth and Acreage Holdings, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2020 Cannabis Practice Groups of the Year. Cozen O'Connor attorneys were the go-to when Canadian cannabis giant Canopy Growth and American multistate operator Acreage Holdings wanted to rework the terms surrounding Canopy's plan to acquire Acreage if — or when — marijuana becomes federally legal in the U.S. "The industry hasn't seen a transaction like this," said Joe Bedwick, co-chair of the firm's cannabis industry team. "It...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS