Cannabis Group Of The Year: Dentons

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 4:27 PM EST) -- The cannabis group at Dentons helped steer the largest domestic cannabis tie-up to date — the sale of Cura Partners Inc.'s cannabis business to Curaleaf Holdings Inc. — through multiple iterations, and shepherded several cannabis companies to their U.S. initial public offerings, making it one of Law360's 2020 Cannabis Practice Groups of the Year. The acquisition of West Coast-based cannabis wholesaler Cura Partners by multistate operator Curaleaf was originally announced in 2019, kicking off months of negotiations, compliance and due diligence work, with Dentons acting as lead counsel for the acquired. It closed for approximately $700 million in February, according to...

