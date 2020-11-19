Penn National Bets On Gaming Vet For GC

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 9:03 PM EST) -- Penn National Gaming Inc. has named an experienced gaming attorney as its new chief legal officer, as current longtime general counsel Carl Sottosanti is set to retire, the casino operator announced on Thursday. Harper Ko, the former general counsel at the financial services and gaming company Everi Holdings, will be replacing Sottosanti in January. "Harper brings a wealth of expertise regarding the industry's complex regulatory and compliance requirements that will serve us well as we continue to execute our growth strategies across our land-based, interactive and sports betting platforms," CEO Jay Snowden said in a statement. "We're excited to add someone...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS