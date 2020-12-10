Life Sciences Group Of The Year: Gibson Dunn

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 3:21 PM EST) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP's life sciences group helped Novartis beat a challenge over its multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya and advised on a number of biotech initial public offerings, landing it a spot as one of Law360's 2020 Life Science Groups of the Year. Life sciences practice group co-chair Jane Love said the attorneys on the team include "practitioners at the highest level" who can handle both U.S. Patent and Trademark Office proceedings, as well as complex district court and appellate court issues. The group has 119 life sciences attorneys located in offices in Brussels, Dallas, Denver, Dubai, Hong Kong, London,...

