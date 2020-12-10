International Trade Group Of The Year: Wiley

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 3:23 PM EST) -- Wiley Rein LLP delivered American cabinet makers a victory in one of the biggest trade cases ever filed against China and secured anti-dumping tariffs against foreign wind towers, successes that notched its spot among Law360's International Trade Groups of 2020. Wiley Rein's international trade practice — which has over 30 attorney and nonattorney professionals — is solely based in Washington, D.C., making it one of the largest groups working out of one office, group co-chair Alan H. Price said. "We're able to do everything we need to do from Washington, and It's really that Washington expertise that's helpful to many of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS