Montgomery McCracken Nabs Litigator For Liability Group

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 6:42 PM EST) -- Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP has added a former Fowler Hirtzel McNulty & Spaulding partner to its litigation department, the firm has announced. Ashley R. Lynam, who led Fowler Hirtzel's sexual misconduct liability group, will chair Montgomery McCracken's new sexual misconduct liability and Title IX/institutional response practice groups, according to the firm's Thursday announcement. Lynam investigates and defends sexual assault claims for clients such as sports teams, educational institutions, social service organizations and corporations, according to Montgomery McCracken. Outside of litigation, she regularly provides crisis management services to her clients, along with the implementation of written sexual assault and molestation...

