IP Hires: USPTO, Tucker Ellis, Brownstein

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 11:17 AM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has named a new general counsel, while Tucker Ellis and Brownstein expanded their intellectual property capabilities. Here's what you need to know about these new hires. USPTO David Berdan The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has appointed a new general counsel who recently served as a top lawyer for Las Vegas-based Gaming Arts LLC and previously worked as chief counsel at Koch Industries. David Berdan took the reins as the top legal adviser to USPTO Director Andrei Iancu after Sarah Harris retired as general counsel of the agency in September. Nicholas T. Matich was the USPTO's acting general counsel. "I am honored...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS