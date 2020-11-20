Medical Marijuana Co. Sues Law Firm For Malpractice

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 10:05 PM EST) -- An Arkansas medical marijuana company has sued Feuerstein Kulick LLP with a $5 million legal malpractice suit, alleging that the firm misrepresented itself by claiming to be experts in the legal process of the medical marijuana industry and that it cost the company licensure from the state. Holistic Industries of Arkansas LLC and its majority member Sam Epstein Angel hit Feuerstein Kulick with a suit in Arkansas federal court Thursday for allegedly failing to properly assist the company in preparing its applications for a license from the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission. Holistic Industries and Angel claimed the firm made itself appear to...

