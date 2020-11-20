Tax Authorities Breaking EU Payment Rule, Commission Says

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 4:48 PM EST) -- Tax authorities in the European Union are violating a rule that requires them to allow citizens to make cross-border payments to settle tax bills, an EU commissioner said in a letter to a Belgian member of the European Parliament. In a response to Geert Bourgeois published late Thursday, the newly installed EU financial services commissioner, Mairead McGuinness, also said the European Commission has an infringement proceeding against one member country, accusing its tax authority of violating EU rules on a single payment area. The infringement proceeding is against Spain, the commission told Law360 through a spokesperson, though it wouldn't comment on...

