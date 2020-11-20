Group Calls Time On Relaxed Share Issuance Rules

Law360, London (November 20, 2020, 11:47 AM GMT) -- An industry body said Friday that relaxed rules on issuing shares, which were put in place at the start of the coronavirus crisis to help businesses raise extra cash more rapidly, will be halted at the end of November. The Pre-Emption Group, whose secretariat is the Financial Reporting Council, said that companies listed on the London Stock Exchange will have to resume the practice of giving existing shareholders the right of first refusal when they sell new shares from December. So-called pre-emption rights allow businesses to raise up to 10% of their share capital without offering shares to existing shareholders first. But...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS