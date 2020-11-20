FCA Says Undisclosed Info Won't Upend Insider Dealing Case

Law360, London (November 20, 2020, 11:19 PM GMT) -- A British prosecutor told an appeals court Friday that undisclosed information linking associates of a man convicted of insider dealing to an inside source at Citibank doesn't surmount evidence that he got confidential deal information from a friend who was a UBS compliance officer. Financial Conduct Authority attorney John McGuinness QC of Foundry Chambers argued that the jury was provided with enough information that could have backed convicted trader Walid Choucair's assertion that he traded based on tips provided by four associates — and not on knowledge from a family friend employed by UBS Group AG. That friend, Fabiana Abdel-Malek, was...

