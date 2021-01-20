Biden Takes Office With Fewest Court Openings Since 1989

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 10:55 AM EST) -- President Joe Biden took office Wednesday with the fewest judicial vacancies for a new president since 1989 and the fewest appellate openings since at least the 1970s, limiting his ability to match President Donald Trump's impact after Republicans prioritized confirming judges and changed rules to speed up the process. President-elect Joe Biden, shown here on Jan. 14, will take office Wednesday with just 46 judicial seats open among the nation's 870 lifetime federal judgeships, the fewest for a new president in decades. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Biden's inauguration comes with just 46 seats open among the nation's 870 lifetime federal...

