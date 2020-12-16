ITC Orders Import Ban For Botox Rival In Trade Secrets Case

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 11:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission found Wednesday that Allergan's rivals should be barred from importing a low-cost version of its Botox treatment for 21 months because they misappropriated manufacturing trade secrets. The ITC said Korean drugmaker Daewoong Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. misappropriated trade secrets to make its product Jeuveau, affirming parts and rejecting parts of an administrative law judge's July finding. The commission affirmed the existence of trade secrets and their misappropriation, as it relates to manufacturing processes by Allergan's Korean partner Medytox. But it reversed the judge's finding as it relates to the existence of a trade secret with respect to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS