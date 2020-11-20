NY Judge Orders Args In AG's Trump Probe Doc Dispute

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 6:00 PM EST) -- A New York judge Friday ordered oral arguments to be held next month in a dispute over subpoenas to entities related to President Donald Trump's businesses, part of the state attorney general's probe over whether Trump inflated his asset values. Representatives for Eric Trump must appear for a virtual court conference on Dec. 15 regarding whether President Donald Trump inflated his asset values. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron ordered several Trump-related parties, including representatives for the president's son Eric Trump, the Trump Organization Inc. and land-use lawyer Charles Martabano, to appear for a virtual court...

