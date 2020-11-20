Pot Retailer Harvest Settles Suit Over $86M Wash. Acquisition

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 10:31 PM EST) -- Multistate pot company Harvest Health & Recreation on Friday settled a dispute with the former owner of a Washington state dispensary consultancy it bought for nearly $86 million, an acquisition that soured over dispensary service agreements worth tens of millions of dollars. Harvest said the agreements at the heart of dueling lawsuits over the management of five dispensaries will be canceled as part of the settlement. The Arizona-based company will also secure a $12 million loan and cancel shares issued to a former owner of marijuana consultancy Interurban Capital Group LLC, which Harvest bought in January. The settlement closes out a...

