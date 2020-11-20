Supreme Court Cancels December Hearing In Mueller Case

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 1:19 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to cancel a Dec. 2 hearing over whether the U.S. Department of Justice must give a House committee secret grand jury materials from former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation after the committee said the case should wait until the new Congress and President-elect Joe Biden take office. The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to cancel a hearing over whether the DOJ must hand over materials from former special counsel Robert Mueller's report. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The court removed the case from its December argument session without explanation, simply granting a request filed earlier...

