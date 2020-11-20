How Seattle's Federal Court Has Pioneered Zoom Jury Trials

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 8:11 PM EST) -- It was something many lawyers predicted at the start of the pandemic would never happen: a federal civil jury trial conducted live over the internet, with the judge, the lawyers and the members of the jury all in different locations. Judge Marsha Pechman But Seattle's federal court district not only proved such an arrangement can work, with the first verdict coming in weeks ago, it has repeated the feat twice more. U.S. District Judge Marsha Pechman presided over two of those trials, one in which a former FedEx Freight employee won damages against the shipping company and one where insurer Integon...

