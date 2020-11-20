Fla. Sen. Rick Scott Tests Positive For COVID-19

Carolina Bolado By

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 12:49 PM EST) -- U.S. Sen. Rick Scott announced Friday that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is quarantining at home in Naples, Florida.Scott, R-Florida, said he came into contact with someone who was COVID-19 positive on Nov. 13 on his return to Florida after campaigning in Georgia with Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, both of whom are facing runoff elections for their seats on Jan. 5.Scott said various rapid tests came back negative earlier in the week but a PCR test he took on Tuesday morning resulted in a positive. Florida's junior senator said he is experiencing "very mild symptoms" and will stay home in Naples until it is safe for him to return to Washington, D.C."I want to remind everyone to be careful and do the right things to protect yourselves and others," Scott said in a statement. "Wear a mask. Social distance. Quarantine if you come in contact with someone positive like I did. As we approach Thanksgiving, we know this holiday will be different this year. But listen to public health officials and follow their guidance."--Editing by Alyssa Miller.

